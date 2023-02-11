Saturday's contest between the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-7, 9-4 CAA) and the Northeastern Huskies (8-15, 4-8 CAA) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-62 and heavily favors UNC Wilmington to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 11.

According to our computer prediction, UNC Wilmington should cover the point spread, which is listed at 8.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 132.5 over/under.

Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum Line: UNC Wilmington -8.5

UNC Wilmington -8.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): UNC Wilmington -400, Northeastern +310

Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 72, Northeastern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington

Pick ATS: UNC Wilmington (-8.5)



UNC Wilmington (-8.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



UNC Wilmington has gone 12-8-0 against the spread, while Northeastern's ATS record this season is 7-13-0. The Seahawks have hit the over in nine games, while Huskies games have gone over 14 times. The two teams score 135 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's total. UNC Wilmington is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Northeastern has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Northeastern is 101st in college basketball at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 29.5 its opponents average.

Northeastern knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (157th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents.

Northeastern has committed 4.5 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.9 (324th in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

