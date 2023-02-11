Saturday's game that pits the Vermont Catamounts (17-6) versus the UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-19) at Costello Athletic Center has a projected final score of 62-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The River Hawks are coming off of a 68-50 loss to NJIT in their most recent game on Saturday.

UMass Lowell vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

UMass Lowell vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 62, UMass Lowell 55

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

When the River Hawks took down the Bryant Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 324 in our computer rankings, on January 22 by a score of 76-63, it was their best win of the year so far.

UMass Lowell has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (nine).

UMass Lowell Performance Insights