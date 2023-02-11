UMass Lowell vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Vermont Catamounts (17-6) versus the UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-19) at Costello Athletic Center has a projected final score of 62-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The River Hawks are coming off of a 68-50 loss to NJIT in their most recent game on Saturday.
UMass Lowell vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
UMass Lowell vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 62, UMass Lowell 55
UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis
- When the River Hawks took down the Bryant Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 324 in our computer rankings, on January 22 by a score of 76-63, it was their best win of the year so far.
- UMass Lowell has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (nine).
UMass Lowell Performance Insights
- The River Hawks average 52.9 points per game (348th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per outing (239th in college basketball). They have a -280 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 13.3 points per game.
- UMass Lowell's offense has been more productive in America East games this year, posting 54.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 52.9 PPG.
- In home games, the River Hawks are scoring 0.7 more points per game (53.2) than they are away from home (52.5).
- Defensively, UMass Lowell has played better in home games this season, surrendering 62.6 points per game, compared to 69.5 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the River Hawks have been putting up 54.1 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 52.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
