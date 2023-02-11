The La Salle Explorers (11-13, 5-6 A-10) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the UMass Minutemen (13-11, 4-8 A-10) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 147.5.

UMass vs. La Salle Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under La Salle -3.5 147.5

Minutemen Betting Records & Stats

UMass has played nine games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 147.5 points.

UMass has had an average of 143.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UMass is 11-11-0 against the spread this year.

UMass has been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and has walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.

The Minutemen have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UMass has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

UMass vs. La Salle Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total La Salle 7 31.8% 68.9 140.5 72.2 144.2 140.2 UMass 9 40.9% 71.6 140.5 72.0 144.2 143.7

Additional UMass Insights & Trends

UMass is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Minutemen have hit the over five times.

UMass is 4-8-0 ATS in conference play this season.

The Minutemen score an average of 71.6 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.2 the Explorers give up.

UMass has put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 7-4 overall record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.

La Salle vs. UMass Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) La Salle 13-9-0 3-2 11-11-0 UMass 11-11-0 2-3 11-11-0

UMass vs. La Salle Home/Away Splits

La Salle UMass 6-6 Home Record 7-4 5-5 Away Record 2-6 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 8-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-6-0 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 8-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

