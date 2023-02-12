Sunday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7) and the Boston College Eagles (14-13) at Carmichael Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60 and heavily favors North Carolina to take home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Eagles' last outing was a 68-27 loss to Duke on Thursday.

Boston College vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Boston College vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 73, Boston College 60

Boston College Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win of the season came in a 77-71 victory against the No. 19 Florida State Seminoles on January 8.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Tar Heels have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 168th-most in the country.

Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins

79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 5

74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on December 18

74-60 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 29

75-61 at home over Rutgers (No. 131) on November 30

90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 160) on December 4

Boston College Performance Insights