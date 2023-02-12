Boston College vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7) and the Boston College Eagles (14-13) at Carmichael Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60 and heavily favors North Carolina to take home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Eagles' last outing was a 68-27 loss to Duke on Thursday.
Boston College vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Boston College vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 73, Boston College 60
Boston College Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' best win of the season came in a 77-71 victory against the No. 19 Florida State Seminoles on January 8.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.
- According to the RPI, the Tar Heels have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 168th-most in the country.
Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 5
- 74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 29
- 75-61 at home over Rutgers (No. 131) on November 30
- 90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 160) on December 4
Boston College Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a +12 scoring differential, putting up 66.7 points per game (155th in college basketball) and conceding 66.2 (240th in college basketball).
- Boston College scores fewer points in conference play (62.7 per game) than overall (66.7).
- At home the Eagles are scoring 68.8 points per game, six more than they are averaging on the road (62.8).
- At home Boston College is giving up 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it is on the road (73.4).
- In their previous 10 games, the Eagles are tallying 61.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 66.7.
