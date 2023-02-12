The Boston College Eagles (14-13) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The contest airs on ACC Network.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Boston College vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Eagles average 6.3 more points per game (66.7) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (60.4).

Boston College has a 13-5 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

When it scores more than 60.4 points, Boston College is 13-5.

The Tar Heels average 71.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 66.2 the Eagles give up.

When North Carolina totals more than 66.2 points, it is 13-3.

North Carolina has a 15-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.7 points.

This year the Tar Heels are shooting 42.2% from the field, 6.2% lower than the Eagles give up.

