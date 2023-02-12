Sunday's contest features the Northeastern Huskies (11-11) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (8-13) matching up at Hampton Convocation Center (on February 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-60 victory for Northeastern, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Huskies' last outing on Thursday ended in a 68-63 win against Stony Brook.

Northeastern vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northeastern vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 64, Hampton 60

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Huskies took down the Stony Brook Seawolves 68-63 on February 9.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Northeastern is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

The Lady Pirates have tied for the 151st-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins

73-64 at home over Harvard (No. 133) on December 5

66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 160) on November 7

69-51 on the road over Elon (No. 170) on January 15

75-70 at home over Monmouth (No. 276) on January 29

68-48 on the road over Hofstra (No. 291) on January 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northeastern Performance Insights