Northeastern vs. Hampton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunday's contest features the Northeastern Huskies (11-11) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (8-13) matching up at Hampton Convocation Center (on February 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-60 victory for Northeastern, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Huskies' last outing on Thursday ended in a 68-63 win against Stony Brook.
Northeastern vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northeastern vs. Hampton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 64, Hampton 60
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Huskies took down the Stony Brook Seawolves 68-63 on February 9.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Northeastern is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.
- The Lady Pirates have tied for the 151st-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-64 at home over Harvard (No. 133) on December 5
- 66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 160) on November 7
- 69-51 on the road over Elon (No. 170) on January 15
- 75-70 at home over Monmouth (No. 276) on January 29
- 68-48 on the road over Hofstra (No. 291) on January 22
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies score 63.5 points per game (210th in college basketball) and give up 62.5 (131st in college basketball) for a +21 scoring differential overall.
- In 2022-23, Northeastern has put up 67.7 points per game in CAA action, and 63.5 overall.
- The Huskies are scoring more points at home (68.4 per game) than on the road (63.0).
- In 2022-23 Northeastern is conceding 1.1 more points per game at home (63.2) than away (62.1).
- While the Huskies are posting 63.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 69.6 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.