Sunday's contest between the UMass Minutewomen (20-4) and the George Mason Patriots (12-13) at EagleBank Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-56, with heavily favored UMass securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Minutewomen enter this contest on the heels of an 80-79 win over Fordham on Wednesday.

UMass vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

UMass vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 73, George Mason 56

UMass Schedule Analysis

The Minutewomen's best win of the season came against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings. The Minutewomen registered the 79-60 road win on January 22.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UMass is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Patriots are 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 168th-most wins.

UMass 2022-23 Best Wins

88-64 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 2

80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 77) on February 8

66-57 on the road over Fordham (No. 77) on January 18

100-83 over Drake (No. 88) on November 25

83-57 at home over VCU (No. 95) on January 26

UMass Performance Insights