UMass vs. George Mason Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the UMass Minutewomen (20-4) and the George Mason Patriots (12-13) at EagleBank Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-56, with heavily favored UMass securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Minutewomen enter this contest on the heels of an 80-79 win over Fordham on Wednesday.
UMass vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
UMass vs. George Mason Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 73, George Mason 56
UMass Schedule Analysis
- The Minutewomen's best win of the season came against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings. The Minutewomen registered the 79-60 road win on January 22.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UMass is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Patriots are 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 168th-most wins.
UMass 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-64 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 2
- 80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 77) on February 8
- 66-57 on the road over Fordham (No. 77) on January 18
- 100-83 over Drake (No. 88) on November 25
- 83-57 at home over VCU (No. 95) on January 26
UMass Performance Insights
- The Minutewomen put up 75.5 points per game (38th in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per contest (131st in college basketball). They have a +312 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game.
- In A-10 games, UMass has averaged 2.2 fewer points (73.3) than overall (75.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Minutewomen average 73.3 points per game. Away, they average 76.6.
- At home, UMass gives up 60.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 61.5.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Minutewomen are scoring 73.2 points per contest, 2.3 fewer points than their season average (75.5).
