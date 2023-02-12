Sunday's contest between the UMass Minutewomen (20-4) and the George Mason Patriots (12-13) at EagleBank Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-56, with heavily favored UMass securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Minutewomen enter this contest on the heels of an 80-79 win over Fordham on Wednesday.

UMass vs. George Mason Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UMass vs. George Mason Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UMass 73, George Mason 56

UMass Schedule Analysis

  • The Minutewomen's best win of the season came against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings. The Minutewomen registered the 79-60 road win on January 22.
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, UMass is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Patriots are 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 168th-most wins.

UMass 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 88-64 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 2
  • 80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 77) on February 8
  • 66-57 on the road over Fordham (No. 77) on January 18
  • 100-83 over Drake (No. 88) on November 25
  • 83-57 at home over VCU (No. 95) on January 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UMass Performance Insights

  • The Minutewomen put up 75.5 points per game (38th in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per contest (131st in college basketball). They have a +312 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game.
  • In A-10 games, UMass has averaged 2.2 fewer points (73.3) than overall (75.5) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Minutewomen average 73.3 points per game. Away, they average 76.6.
  • At home, UMass gives up 60.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 61.5.
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Minutewomen are scoring 73.2 points per contest, 2.3 fewer points than their season average (75.5).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.