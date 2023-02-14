The Pittsburgh Panthers (18-7, 11-3 ACC) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (12-14, 6-9 ACC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College matchup in this article.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Boston College Moneyline
BetMGM Pittsburgh (-9.5) 138.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Pittsburgh (-9) 139 -450 +360 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Pittsburgh (-9.5) 138.5 -455 +350 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Pittsburgh (-9.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Boston College has put together an 11-15-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Eagles have been an underdog by 9 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
  • Pittsburgh has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • Panthers games have hit the over 15 out of 24 times this season.

Boston College Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • While our computer ranking places Boston College 194th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 99th.
  • The Eagles have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +60000 at the start of the season to +60000.
  • Boston College has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

