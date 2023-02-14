Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

The Pittsburgh Panthers (18-7, 11-3 ACC) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (12-14, 6-9 ACC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Boston College has put together an 11-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 9 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Pittsburgh has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Panthers games have hit the over 15 out of 24 times this season.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 While our computer ranking places Boston College 194th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 99th.

The Eagles have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +60000 at the start of the season to +60000.

Boston College has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

