Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The Pittsburgh Panthers (18-7, 11-3 ACC) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (12-14, 6-9 ACC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Boston College matchup in this article.
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pittsburgh (-9.5)
|138.5
|-450
|+340
|DraftKings
|Pittsburgh (-9)
|139
|-450
|+360
|PointsBet
|Pittsburgh (-9.5)
|138.5
|-455
|+350
|Tipico
|Pittsburgh (-9.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Boston College has put together an 11-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 9 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- Pittsburgh has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- Panthers games have hit the over 15 out of 24 times this season.
Boston College Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- While our computer ranking places Boston College 194th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 99th.
- The Eagles have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +60000 at the start of the season to +60000.
- Boston College has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
