The Pittsburgh Panthers (18-7, 11-3 ACC) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Boston College Eagles (12-14, 6-9 ACC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

Boston College Stats Insights

The Eagles' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

This season, Boston College has an 8-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 171st.

The Eagles' 66.3 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 67.8 the Panthers allow.

When Boston College gives up fewer than 74.9 points, it is 10-5.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison

At home, Boston College averages 66.7 points per game. Away, it averages 68.8.

At home, the Eagles allow 68.4 points per game. On the road, they concede 78.3.

Beyond the arc, Boston College knocks down more triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (5.3), and shoots a higher percentage away (37.5%) than at home (27%).

Boston College Schedule