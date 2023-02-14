How to Watch Boston College vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - February 14
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (18-7, 11-3 ACC) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Boston College Eagles (12-14, 6-9 ACC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Boston College Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- This season, Boston College has an 8-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 171st.
- The Eagles' 66.3 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 67.8 the Panthers allow.
- When Boston College gives up fewer than 74.9 points, it is 10-5.
Boston College Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Boston College averages 66.7 points per game. Away, it averages 68.8.
- At home, the Eagles allow 68.4 points per game. On the road, they concede 78.3.
- Beyond the arc, Boston College knocks down more triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (5.3), and shoots a higher percentage away (37.5%) than at home (27%).
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Syracuse
|L 77-68
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/8/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|W 82-76
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|NC State
|L 92-62
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/14/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/22/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.