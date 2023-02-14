The Pittsburgh Panthers (18-7, 11-3 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (12-14, 6-9 ACC) at Petersen Events Center on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network. There is no line set for the game.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

The Eagles have hit the over in 14 of their 23 games with a set total (60.9%).

Boston College is 10-13-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has put together a 15-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 10-13-0 mark from Boston College.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 74.9 141.2 67.8 138.3 141.1 Boston College 66.3 141.2 70.5 138.3 134.4

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

Boston College is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

Eight of the Eagles' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Boston College has won eight games against the spread this season in conference action, while failing to cover six times.

The Eagles put up an average of 66.3 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 67.8 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Boston College is 5-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when it scores more than 67.8 points.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 15-7-0 14-8-0 Boston College 10-13-0 14-9-0

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Pittsburgh Boston College 11-3 Home Record 8-6 7-2 Away Record 2-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-0-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 76.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.7 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-1-0

