Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates will take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies (his previous action) Horford put up 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Below we will look at Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.2 8.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 5.9 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.7 PRA -- 18.1 16.9 PR 15.5 15.4 14.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.9



Al Horford Insights vs. the Pistons

Horford is responsible for attempting 6.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.4 per game.

Horford is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have given up 119.7 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are 15th in the league, conceding 25.6 per game.

Conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Al Horford vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 33 3 6 3 1 0 0 11/9/2022 26 13 6 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.