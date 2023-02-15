Boston University vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (18-6) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (18-6) at Case Gym has a projected final score of 62-57 based on our computer prediction, with Boston University taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on February 15.
Last time out, the Terriers won on Saturday 83-54 over Lafayette.
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 62, Holy Cross 57
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers beat the No. 103-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Bucknell Bison, 68-47, on January 2, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Boston University has 15 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 28
- 59-40 on the road over American (No. 169) on February 8
- 73-63 at home over American (No. 169) on January 8
- 72-61 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on November 23
- 68-52 on the road over Army (No. 248) on January 15
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers' +304 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.0 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 56.3 per contest (28th in college basketball).
- Boston University's offense has been better in Patriot games this year, averaging 72.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.0 PPG.
- The Terriers average 75.3 points per game in home games, compared to 62.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.
- In home games, Boston University is ceding 2.8 more points per game (57.7) than in road games (54.9).
- On offense, the Terriers have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 74.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 69.0 they've put up over the course of this season.
