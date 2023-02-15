Wednesday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (18-6) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (18-6) at Case Gym has a projected final score of 62-57 based on our computer prediction, with Boston University taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on February 15.

Last time out, the Terriers won on Saturday 83-54 over Lafayette.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 62, Holy Cross 57

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers beat the No. 103-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Bucknell Bison, 68-47, on January 2, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Boston University has 15 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 28

59-40 on the road over American (No. 169) on February 8

73-63 at home over American (No. 169) on January 8

72-61 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on November 23

68-52 on the road over Army (No. 248) on January 15

Boston University Performance Insights