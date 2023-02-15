Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (15-43) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Boston Celtics (41-17) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSDET.
Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSDET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 124 - Pistons 107
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Celtics' .517 ATS win percentage (30-25-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .448 mark (26-31-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Detroit covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 51.6% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (50%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents are more successful (55.2% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (51.7%).
- The Celtics have a .722 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-15) this season while the Pistons have a .241 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-41).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston has been led by its offense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by posting 117.7 points per game. It ranks sixth in the league in points allowed (111.8 per contest).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.3 assists per contest.
- The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by draining 15.9 threes per contest (second-best).
- Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52.1% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 47.9% have been three-pointers (38%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.