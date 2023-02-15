The Detroit Pistons (15-43) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Boston Celtics (41-17) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSDET.

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSDET

NBCS-BOS and BSDET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 124 - Pistons 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)

Celtics (- 7.5) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Celtics' .517 ATS win percentage (30-25-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .448 mark (26-31-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Detroit covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 51.6% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents are more successful (55.2% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (51.7%).

The Celtics have a .722 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-15) this season while the Pistons have a .241 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-41).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been led by its offense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by posting 117.7 points per game. It ranks sixth in the league in points allowed (111.8 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.3 assists per contest.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by draining 15.9 threes per contest (second-best).

Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52.1% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 47.9% have been three-pointers (38%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.