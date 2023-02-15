Derrick White will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Detroit Pistons.

In his most recent game, a 131-125 loss versus the Bucks, White tallied 27 points, 12 assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for White, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 11.8 21.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 4.7 Assists 4.5 3.8 6.0 PRA 27.5 18.9 31.7 PR 22.5 15.1 25.7 3PM 2.5 1.8 3.2



Derrick White Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

White's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Conceding 119.7 points per game, the Pistons are the 29th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Pistons have allowed 45 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Pistons are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 37 23 7 7 2 0 0 11/12/2022 25 12 3 4 1 2 0 11/9/2022 20 8 8 4 2 1 0

