Wednesday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (18-6) and Holy Cross Crusaders (18-6) going head-to-head at Case Gym has a projected final score of 62-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Crusaders enter this game following a 67-65 loss to American on Saturday.

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 62, Holy Cross 57

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders beat the Bucknell Bison in a 69-50 win on January 21. It was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Holy Cross is 11-3 (.786%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 103) on December 30

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 11

62-45 on the road over American (No. 169) on January 5

60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 221) on December 3

67-49 on the road over Lafayette (No. 274) on February 8

Holy Cross Performance Insights