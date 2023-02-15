Wednesday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (18-6) and Holy Cross Crusaders (18-6) going head-to-head at Case Gym has a projected final score of 62-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Crusaders enter this game following a 67-65 loss to American on Saturday.

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Boston University 62, Holy Cross 57

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

  • The Crusaders beat the Bucknell Bison in a 69-50 win on January 21. It was their signature victory of the season.
  • Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Holy Cross is 11-3 (.786%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 103) on December 30
  • 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 11
  • 62-45 on the road over American (No. 169) on January 5
  • 60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 221) on December 3
  • 67-49 on the road over Lafayette (No. 274) on February 8

Holy Cross Performance Insights

  • The Crusaders put up 61.5 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while giving up 54.5 per contest (13th in college basketball). They have a +167 scoring differential and outscore opponents by seven points per game.
  • Holy Cross scores more in conference play (64.1 points per game) than overall (61.5).
  • At home, the Crusaders score 61.4 points per game. Away, they average 61.6.
  • At home, Holy Cross allows 56.9 points per game. Away, it gives up 52.9.
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Crusaders are posting 65.6 points per contest, 4.1 more than their season average (61.5).

