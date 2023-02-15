The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Tatum tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-109 win against the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to make predictions on Tatum's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 30.5 27.6 Rebounds 9.5 8.6 9.0 Assists 4.5 4.5 5.3 PRA 44.5 43.6 41.9 PR 40.5 39.1 36.6 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.1



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Pistons

Tatum is responsible for attempting 22.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.3 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Allowing 119.7 points per game, the Pistons are the 29th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Allowing 45.0 rebounds per contest, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

The Pistons are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have given up 12.0 makes per contest, 12th in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 39 34 11 6 3 1 0 11/12/2022 41 43 10 3 7 1 1 11/9/2022 32 31 1 5 5 1 1

