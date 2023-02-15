UMass Lowell vs. Bryant Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-20) and Bryant Bulldogs (7-19) squaring off at Costello Athletic Center has a projected final score of 63-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMass Lowell, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
Last time out, the River Hawks lost 58-39 to Vermont on Saturday.
UMass Lowell vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
UMass Lowell vs. Bryant Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass Lowell 63, Bryant 55
UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis
- The River Hawks took down the Bryant Bulldogs in a 76-63 win on January 22. It was their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UMass Lowell is 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 14th-most losses.
UMass Lowell Performance Insights
- The River Hawks average 52.2 points per game (351st in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per contest (228th in college basketball). They have a -299 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 13.6 points per game.
- UMass Lowell's offense has been more effective in America East games this year, scoring 53.0 points per contest, compared to its season average of 52.2 PPG.
- Offensively the River Hawks have been worse when playing at home this season, scoring 51.9 points per game, compared to 52.5 per game away from home.
- UMass Lowell is ceding 62.2 points per game this season at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (69.5).
- The River Hawks have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 51.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.5 points fewer than the 52.2 they've scored this year.
