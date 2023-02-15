The UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-20) will aim to snap a five-game losing run when they host the Bryant Bulldogs (7-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The Bulldogs have also lost five games in a row.

UMass Lowell vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 62.7 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 65.8 the River Hawks give up.
  • Bryant is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 52.2 points.
  • Bryant has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
  • The River Hawks put up 52.2 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs give up.
  • UMass Lowell has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 64.3 points.
  • UMass Lowell is 1-9 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.

UMass Lowell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2023 @ Albany L 57-49 SEFCU Arena
2/4/2023 @ NJIT L 68-50 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
2/11/2023 Vermont L 58-39 Costello Athletic Center
2/15/2023 Bryant - Costello Athletic Center
2/18/2023 @ Binghamton - Binghamton University Events Center
2/22/2023 UMBC - Costello Athletic Center

