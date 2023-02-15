How to Watch the UMass Lowell vs. Bryant Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-20) will aim to snap a five-game losing run when they host the Bryant Bulldogs (7-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The Bulldogs have also lost five games in a row.
UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
UMass Lowell vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 62.7 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 65.8 the River Hawks give up.
- Bryant is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 52.2 points.
- Bryant has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
- The River Hawks put up 52.2 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- UMass Lowell has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 64.3 points.
- UMass Lowell is 1-9 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.
UMass Lowell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|@ Albany
|L 57-49
|SEFCU Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ NJIT
|L 68-50
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|2/11/2023
|Vermont
|L 58-39
|Costello Athletic Center
|2/15/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|2/22/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
