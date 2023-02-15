The UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-20) will aim to snap a five-game losing run when they host the Bryant Bulldogs (7-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The Bulldogs have also lost five games in a row.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UMass Lowell vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 62.7 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 65.8 the River Hawks give up.

Bryant is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 52.2 points.

Bryant has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

The River Hawks put up 52.2 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs give up.

UMass Lowell has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 64.3 points.

UMass Lowell is 1-9 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.

UMass Lowell Schedule