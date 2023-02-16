Thursday's game between the Boston College Eagles (14-14) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-16) at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with Boston College taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Eagles' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 73-55 loss to North Carolina.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 70, Pittsburgh 63

Boston College Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win this season came against the Florida State Seminoles, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 19). The Eagles secured the 77-71 win at home on January 8.

The Eagles have eight losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins

79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 5

74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on December 18

74-60 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 29

75-61 at home over Rutgers (No. 131) on November 30

90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 160) on December 4

Boston College Performance Insights