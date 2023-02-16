Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Boston College Eagles (14-14) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-16) at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with Boston College taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Eagles' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 73-55 loss to North Carolina.
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston College 70, Pittsburgh 63
Boston College Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' best win this season came against the Florida State Seminoles, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 19). The Eagles secured the 77-71 win at home on January 8.
- The Eagles have eight losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 5
- 74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 29
- 75-61 at home over Rutgers (No. 131) on November 30
- 90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 160) on December 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Boston College Performance Insights
- The Eagles score 66.3 points per game (161st in college basketball) and give up 66.5 (245th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.
- Boston College scores fewer points in conference action (62.2 per game) than overall (66.3).
- The Eagles average 68.8 points per game at home, and 61.9 on the road.
- At home Boston College is giving up 64.7 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than it is on the road (73.3).
- While the Eagles are averaging 66.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 59.7 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.