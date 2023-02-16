Merrimack vs. Hartford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Merrimack Warriors (10-14) and the Hartford Hawks (2-23) matching up at Chase Arena at Reich Family Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-54 win for heavily favored Merrimack according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Warriors head into this game after an 81-32 win over Fisher on Monday.
Merrimack vs. Hartford Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Arena at Reich Family Pavilion in West Hartford, Connecticut
Merrimack vs. Hartford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Merrimack 69, Hartford 54
Merrimack Schedule Analysis
- The Warriors' best victory this season came against the Colgate Raiders, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 240) in our computer rankings. The Warriors brought home the 65-56 win at home on November 27.
- Merrimack has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (seven).
Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 274) on January 19
- 69-67 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 339) on January 26
- 78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 345) on February 9
- 80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 345) on January 14
- 61-39 on the road over LIU (No. 347) on February 2
Merrimack Performance Insights
- The Warriors' -152 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.3 points per game (257th in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per outing (264th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Merrimack is averaging more points (65.8 per game) than it is overall (61.3) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Warriors score 63.2 points per game. On the road, they average 59.3.
- Merrimack concedes 64.7 points per game at home, and 70.5 away.
- The Warriors have performed better offensively in their last 10 games, generating 69.7 points per contest, 8.4 more than their season average of 61.3.
