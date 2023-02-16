Thursday's contest features the Merrimack Warriors (10-14) and the Hartford Hawks (2-23) matching up at Chase Arena at Reich Family Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-54 win for heavily favored Merrimack according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Warriors head into this game after an 81-32 win over Fisher on Monday.

Merrimack vs. Hartford Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Merrimack vs. Hartford Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 69, Hartford 54

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

The Warriors' best victory this season came against the Colgate Raiders, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 240) in our computer rankings. The Warriors brought home the 65-56 win at home on November 27.

Merrimack has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (seven).

Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins

66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 274) on January 19

69-67 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 339) on January 26

78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 345) on February 9

80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 345) on January 14

61-39 on the road over LIU (No. 347) on February 2

