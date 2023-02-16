The Northeastern Huskies (8-17, 4-10 CAA) and the Monmouth Hawks (6-21, 5-9 CAA) hit the court at Matthews Arena on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no line set.

Northeastern vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Northeastern Betting Records & Stats

Northeastern's games have hit the over in 17 out of 27 opportunities (63%).

The Huskies' ATS record is 9-15-1 this season.

Northeastern (9-15-1 ATS) has covered the spread 36% of the time, 4.7% less often than Monmouth (11-16-0) this year.

Northeastern vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northeastern 65.6 125.5 71.8 146.8 135.4 Monmouth 59.9 125.5 75 146.8 136.5

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

Northeastern is 3-6-1 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.

The Huskies have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.

The Huskies have put together a 5-8-1 conference record against the spread this season.

The Huskies put up 9.4 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Hawks give up (75).

Northeastern has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when scoring more than 75 points.

Northeastern vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northeastern 9-15-1 17-8-0 Monmouth 11-16-0 13-14-0

Northeastern vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits

Northeastern Monmouth 4-6 Home Record 3-9 3-10 Away Record 3-12 3-6-1 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.4 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.5 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 11-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

