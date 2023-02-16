UMass vs. Rhode Island Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game features the UMass Minutewomen (21-4) and the Rhode Island Rams (21-3) clashing at Thomas F. Ryan Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 63-62 victory for UMass according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Minutewomen head into this contest after a 78-57 victory over George Mason on Sunday.
UMass vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
UMass vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 63, Rhode Island 62
UMass Schedule Analysis
- The Minutewomen picked up their best win of the season on January 22 by claiming a 79-60 victory over the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UMass is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Rams are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
UMass 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-64 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 2
- 80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 77) on February 8
- 66-57 on the road over Fordham (No. 77) on January 18
- 100-83 over Drake (No. 88) on November 25
- 83-57 at home over VCU (No. 95) on January 26
UMass Performance Insights
- The Minutewomen outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and allowing 62.2 per outing, 120th in college basketball) and have a +333 scoring differential.
- In A-10 games, UMass has averaged 1.9 fewer points (73.7) than overall (75.6) in 2022-23.
- The Minutewomen average 73.3 points per game at home, and 76.7 away.
- In 2022-23 UMass is allowing 0.3 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than away (61.1).
- While the Minutewomen are averaging 75.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 74.2 points per contest.
