Thursday's game features the UMass Minutewomen (21-4) and the Rhode Island Rams (21-3) clashing at Thomas F. Ryan Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 63-62 victory for UMass according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Minutewomen head into this contest after a 78-57 victory over George Mason on Sunday.

UMass vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UMass vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 63, Rhode Island 62

UMass Schedule Analysis

The Minutewomen picked up their best win of the season on January 22 by claiming a 79-60 victory over the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UMass is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Rams are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

UMass 2022-23 Best Wins

88-64 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 2

80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 77) on February 8

66-57 on the road over Fordham (No. 77) on January 18

100-83 over Drake (No. 88) on November 25

83-57 at home over VCU (No. 95) on January 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UMass Performance Insights