Friday's game features the Columbia Lions (19-4) and the Harvard Crimson (14-8) matching up at Lavietes Pavilion (on February 17) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-68 win for Columbia, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Crimson lost their most recent outing 70-64 against Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Harvard vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Harvard vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 71, Harvard 68

Harvard Schedule Analysis

The Crimson took down the Princeton Tigers (No. 45 in our computer rankings) in a 67-59 win on December 31 -- their best victory of the season.

Harvard has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 62) on November 7

68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 98) on November 10

84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 100) on January 28

73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on December 21

67-54 on the road over Yale (No. 188) on February 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Harvard Performance Insights