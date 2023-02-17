Harvard vs. Columbia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Friday's game features the Columbia Lions (19-4) and the Harvard Crimson (14-8) matching up at Lavietes Pavilion (on February 17) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-68 win for Columbia, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Crimson lost their most recent outing 70-64 against Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Harvard vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
Harvard vs. Columbia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 71, Harvard 68
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson took down the Princeton Tigers (No. 45 in our computer rankings) in a 67-59 win on December 31 -- their best victory of the season.
- Harvard has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).
Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 62) on November 7
- 68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 98) on November 10
- 84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 100) on January 28
- 73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on December 21
- 67-54 on the road over Yale (No. 188) on February 3
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson are outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (74th in college basketball) and give up 64.5 per contest (187th in college basketball).
- Harvard's offense has been worse in Ivy League action this season, scoring 70.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.1 PPG.
- The Crimson are putting up 76.5 points per game this year at home, which is 7.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (68.6).
- Defensively Harvard has played worse in home games this season, surrendering 62.9 points per game, compared to 60.7 in road games.
- The Crimson have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 70.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.6 points fewer than the 71.1 they've scored this year.
