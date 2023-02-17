Northeastern vs. Drexel Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Friday's game between the Drexel Dragons (18-6) and Northeastern Huskies (12-11) going head-to-head at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 67-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Drexel, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 17.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Huskies secured a 72-67 win over Hampton.
Northeastern vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Northeastern vs. Drexel Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drexel 67, Northeastern 61
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' best win this season came in a 73-64 victory on December 5 over the Harvard Crimson, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings.
Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on November 7
- 68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 159) on February 9
- 71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 213) on January 1
- 75-70 at home over Monmouth (No. 244) on January 29
- 72-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 256) on February 12
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies' +26 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.8 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per outing (134th in college basketball).
- Northeastern has averaged 4.3 more points in CAA games (68.1) than overall (63.8).
- At home the Huskies are putting up 68.4 points per game, 4.6 more than they are averaging on the road (63.8).
- At home, Northeastern gives up 63.2 points per game. Away, it concedes 62.5.
- The Huskies are putting up 69.7 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 63.8.
