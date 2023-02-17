Friday's game between the Drexel Dragons (18-6) and Northeastern Huskies (12-11) going head-to-head at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 67-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Drexel, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 17.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Huskies secured a 72-67 win over Hampton.

Northeastern vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Northeastern vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 67, Northeastern 61

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' best win this season came in a 73-64 victory on December 5 over the Harvard Crimson, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings.

Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on November 7

68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 159) on February 9

71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 213) on January 1

75-70 at home over Monmouth (No. 244) on January 29

72-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 256) on February 12

Northeastern Performance Insights