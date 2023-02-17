The Drexel Dragons (18-6) hope to continue an 11-game home winning streak when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (12-11) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Northeastern vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies score an average of 63.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 60.2 the Dragons allow.
  • Northeastern is 11-8 when allowing fewer than 69 points.
  • Northeastern has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.
  • The Dragons put up 69 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.7 the Huskies give up.
  • When Drexel totals more than 62.7 points, it is 15-2.
  • Drexel's record is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.8 points.

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Delaware L 77-67 Bob Carpenter Center
2/9/2023 Stony Brook W 68-63 Cabot Center
2/12/2023 @ Hampton W 72-67 Hampton Convocation Center
2/17/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
2/19/2023 Hofstra - Cabot Center
2/24/2023 Delaware - Cabot Center

