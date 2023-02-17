The Drexel Dragons (18-6) hope to continue an 11-game home winning streak when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (12-11) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Northeastern vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score an average of 63.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 60.2 the Dragons allow.

Northeastern is 11-8 when allowing fewer than 69 points.

Northeastern has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.

The Dragons put up 69 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.7 the Huskies give up.

When Drexel totals more than 62.7 points, it is 15-2.

Drexel's record is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.8 points.

Northeastern Schedule