How to Watch the Northeastern vs. Drexel Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 17
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Drexel Dragons (18-6) hope to continue an 11-game home winning streak when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (12-11) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Northeastern vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies score an average of 63.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 60.2 the Dragons allow.
- Northeastern is 11-8 when allowing fewer than 69 points.
- Northeastern has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.
- The Dragons put up 69 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.7 the Huskies give up.
- When Drexel totals more than 62.7 points, it is 15-2.
- Drexel's record is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.8 points.
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Delaware
|L 77-67
|Bob Carpenter Center
|2/9/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 68-63
|Cabot Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Hampton
|W 72-67
|Hampton Convocation Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|2/19/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Cabot Center
|2/24/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cabot Center
