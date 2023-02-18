The Florida State Seminoles (8-19, 6-10 ACC) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (12-15, 6-10 ACC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup

Boston College vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Boston College Stats Insights

The Eagles' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Boston College has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Eagles are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 295th.

The Eagles put up an average of 66 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 76.3 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

When Boston College allows fewer than 69.6 points, it is 9-2.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison

At home, Boston College scores 66.7 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.6.

The Eagles are allowing fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than on the road (78.1).

At home, Boston College sinks 5.3 trifectas per game, one fewer than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27%) than on the road (37%) as well.

