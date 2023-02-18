How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - February 18
The Florida State Seminoles (8-19, 6-10 ACC) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (12-15, 6-10 ACC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Boston College vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Boston College Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Boston College has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 295th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 66 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 76.3 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
- When Boston College allows fewer than 69.6 points, it is 9-2.
Boston College Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Boston College scores 66.7 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.6.
- The Eagles are allowing fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than on the road (78.1).
- At home, Boston College sinks 5.3 trifectas per game, one fewer than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27%) than on the road (37%) as well.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|W 82-76
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|NC State
|L 92-62
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/14/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 77-58
|Petersen Events Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/22/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/28/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
