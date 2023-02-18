Saturday's contest at Sojka Pavilion has the Boston University Terriers (19-6) going head-to-head against the Bucknell Bison (12-13) at 12:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 62-57 victory for Boston University, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Terriers earned a 66-59 win over Holy Cross.

Boston University vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Boston University vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 62, Bucknell 57

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers captured their signature win of the season on February 15, when they took down the Holy Cross Crusaders, who rank No. 171 in our computer rankings, 66-59.

Based on the RPI, the Bison have four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 107th-most in the country.

Boston University has 19 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 214) on January 28

68-47 at home over Bucknell (No. 228) on January 2

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 248) on January 11

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 248) on January 25

68-52 on the road over Army (No. 292) on January 15

Boston University Performance Insights