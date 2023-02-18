Boston University vs. Bucknell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Sojka Pavilion has the Boston University Terriers (19-6) going head-to-head against the Bucknell Bison (12-13) at 12:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 62-57 victory for Boston University, who is slightly favored by our model.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Terriers earned a 66-59 win over Holy Cross.
Boston University vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Boston University vs. Bucknell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 62, Bucknell 57
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers captured their signature win of the season on February 15, when they took down the Holy Cross Crusaders, who rank No. 171 in our computer rankings, 66-59.
- Based on the RPI, the Bison have four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 107th-most in the country.
- Boston University has 19 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 214) on January 28
- 68-47 at home over Bucknell (No. 228) on January 2
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 248) on January 11
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 248) on January 25
- 68-52 on the road over Army (No. 292) on January 15
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers have a +311 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game, 115th in college basketball, and are allowing 56.4 per contest to rank 31st in college basketball.
- Boston University scores more in conference play (71.9 points per game) than overall (68.8).
- The Terriers average 74.5 points per game at home, and 62.7 on the road.
- At home Boston University is allowing 57.8 points per game, 2.9 more than it is on the road (54.9).
- The Terriers have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, tallying 73.7 points per contest, 4.9 more than their season average of 68.8.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.