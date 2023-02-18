Bruins vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 18
The Boston Bruins (41-8-5) host the New York Islanders (28-23-7) at TD Garden on Saturday, February 18 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Bruins are coming off a 5-0 win over the Nashville Predators, while the Islanders knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in their most recent outing.
The Bruins have put up a 6-3-1 record during their past 10 contests. They have scored 31 total goals (three power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 8.6%) while allowing 19 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's contest.
Bruins vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Islanders 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-240)
- Total Pick: Under (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.9)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have a 41-8-5 record overall, with a 6-5-11 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- Boston is 8-4-2 (18 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).
- Boston has scored a pair of goals in five games this season (1-2-2 record, four points).
- The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 44 games (39-2-3, 81 points).
- In the 24 games when Boston has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 41 points after finishing 19-2-3.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is 24-5-5 (53 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 19 times, and went 16-3-0 (32 points).
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|3rd
|3.69
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|24th
|1st
|2.07
|Goals Allowed
|2.72
|8th
|7th
|33.3
|Shots
|30.8
|20th
|7th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|20th
|7th
|24.2%
|Power Play %
|17%
|27th
|1st
|86.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.5%
|5th
Bruins vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
