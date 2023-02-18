Saturday's contest at Lavietes Pavilion has the Harvard Crimson (14-9) taking on the Cornell Big Red (10-14) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-54 win as our model heavily favors Harvard.

The Crimson head into this matchup on the heels of a 75-70 loss to Columbia on Friday.

Harvard vs. Cornell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Harvard vs. Cornell Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Harvard 74, Cornell 54

Harvard Schedule Analysis

  • The Crimson claimed their best win of the season on December 31, when they grabbed a 67-59 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.
  • Harvard has three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 70) on November 7
  • 84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 98) on January 28
  • 68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 100) on November 10
  • 73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 114) on December 21
  • 67-54 on the road over Yale (No. 181) on February 3

Harvard Performance Insights

  • The Crimson are outscoring opponents by six points per game with a +140 scoring differential overall. They put up 71 points per game (77th in college basketball) and allow 65 per contest (199th in college basketball).
  • Harvard is averaging 70.5 points per game this year in conference action, which is 0.5 fewer points per game than its season average (71).
  • The Crimson are averaging 75.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 68.6 points per contest.
  • Harvard is ceding 64 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 60.7.
  • In their last 10 games, the Crimson have been racking up 70.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 71 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

