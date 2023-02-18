Harvard vs. Cornell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Lavietes Pavilion has the Harvard Crimson (14-9) taking on the Cornell Big Red (10-14) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-54 win as our model heavily favors Harvard.
The Crimson head into this matchup on the heels of a 75-70 loss to Columbia on Friday.
Harvard vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
Harvard vs. Cornell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Harvard 74, Cornell 54
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson claimed their best win of the season on December 31, when they grabbed a 67-59 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.
- Harvard has three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.
Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 70) on November 7
- 84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 98) on January 28
- 68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 100) on November 10
- 73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 114) on December 21
- 67-54 on the road over Yale (No. 181) on February 3
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson are outscoring opponents by six points per game with a +140 scoring differential overall. They put up 71 points per game (77th in college basketball) and allow 65 per contest (199th in college basketball).
- Harvard is averaging 70.5 points per game this year in conference action, which is 0.5 fewer points per game than its season average (71).
- The Crimson are averaging 75.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 68.6 points per contest.
- Harvard is ceding 64 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 60.7.
- In their last 10 games, the Crimson have been racking up 70.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 71 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
