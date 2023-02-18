Saturday's contest at Lavietes Pavilion has the Harvard Crimson (14-9) taking on the Cornell Big Red (10-14) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-54 win as our model heavily favors Harvard.

The Crimson head into this matchup on the heels of a 75-70 loss to Columbia on Friday.

Harvard vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Harvard vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 74, Cornell 54

Harvard Schedule Analysis

The Crimson claimed their best win of the season on December 31, when they grabbed a 67-59 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.

Harvard has three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 70) on November 7

84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 98) on January 28

68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 100) on November 10

73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 114) on December 21

67-54 on the road over Yale (No. 181) on February 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Harvard Performance Insights