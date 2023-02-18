Saturday's game at Hart Recreation Center has the Holy Cross Crusaders (18-7) squaring off against the Colgate Raiders (12-13) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 62-53 win for Holy Cross, who are favored by our model.

Last time out, the Crusaders lost 66-59 to Boston University on Wednesday.

Holy Cross vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Holy Cross vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 62, Colgate 53

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders took down the No. 161-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northeastern Huskies, 60-55, on December 3, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Holy Cross has 14 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 223) on January 11

69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 236) on January 21

62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 236) on December 30

60-45 on the road over Brown (No. 237) on November 30

59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 248) on January 18

Holy Cross Performance Insights