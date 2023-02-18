Holy Cross vs. Colgate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Saturday's game at Hart Recreation Center has the Holy Cross Crusaders (18-7) squaring off against the Colgate Raiders (12-13) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 62-53 win for Holy Cross, who are favored by our model.
Last time out, the Crusaders lost 66-59 to Boston University on Wednesday.
Holy Cross vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Holy Cross vs. Colgate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Holy Cross 62, Colgate 53
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- The Crusaders took down the No. 161-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northeastern Huskies, 60-55, on December 3, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Holy Cross has 14 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 223) on January 11
- 69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 236) on January 21
- 62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 236) on December 30
- 60-45 on the road over Brown (No. 237) on November 30
- 59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 248) on January 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game with a +160 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.4 points per game (252nd in college basketball) and allow 55.0 per outing (19th in college basketball).
- On offense, Holy Cross is putting up 63.7 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (61.4 points per game) is 2.3 PPG lower.
- When playing at home, the Crusaders are averaging 61.4 points per game in 2022-23, the same number as they are averaging on the road.
- Defensively Holy Cross has played worse in home games this year, surrendering 56.9 points per game, compared to 53.7 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Crusaders have been racking up 66.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 61.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.