Saturday's game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-11) and Merrimack Warriors (11-14) matching up at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 63-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sacred Heart, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

Last time out, the Warriors won on Thursday 58-51 against Hartford.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 63, Merrimack 62

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

The Warriors took down the No. 247-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Colgate Raiders, 65-56, on November 27, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins

66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 261) on January 19

69-67 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 341) on January 26

61-39 on the road over LIU (No. 346) on February 2

80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 347) on January 14

78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 347) on February 9

Merrimack Performance Insights