Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-11) and Merrimack Warriors (11-14) matching up at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 63-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sacred Heart, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
Last time out, the Warriors won on Thursday 58-51 against Hartford.
Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 63, Merrimack 62
Merrimack Schedule Analysis
- The Warriors took down the No. 247-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Colgate Raiders, 65-56, on November 27, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 261) on January 19
- 69-67 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 341) on January 26
- 61-39 on the road over LIU (No. 346) on February 2
- 80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 347) on January 14
- 78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 347) on February 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Merrimack Performance Insights
- The Warriors are being outscored by 5.8 points per game with a -145 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.1 points per game (257th in college basketball) and allow 66.9 per outing (249th in college basketball).
- Merrimack's offense has been more productive in NEC games this season, putting up 65.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.1 PPG.
- Offensively the Warriors have performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 63.2 points per game, compared to 59.2 per game in away games.
- Defensively, Merrimack has been better at home this season, surrendering 64.7 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Warriors have picked up their production quite a bit over their last 10 games, scoring 69.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 61.1 they've put up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.