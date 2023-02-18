Saturday's contest at Binghamton University Events Center has the Binghamton Bearcats (13-13) taking on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-21) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 65-55 victory as our model heavily favors Binghamton.

The River Hawks' most recent contest was a 63-54 loss to Bryant on Wednesday.

UMass Lowell vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

UMass Lowell vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 65, UMass Lowell 55

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the River Hawks beat the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 60-47 on December 7.

According to the RPI, the Bearcats have five losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 74th-most in Division 1.

UMass Lowell has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).

UMass Lowell Performance Insights