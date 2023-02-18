UMass Lowell vs. Binghamton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Binghamton University Events Center has the Binghamton Bearcats (13-13) taking on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-21) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 65-55 victory as our model heavily favors Binghamton.
The River Hawks' most recent contest was a 63-54 loss to Bryant on Wednesday.
UMass Lowell vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UMass Lowell vs. Binghamton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Binghamton 65, UMass Lowell 55
UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the River Hawks beat the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 60-47 on December 7.
- According to the RPI, the Bearcats have five losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 74th-most in Division 1.
- UMass Lowell has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UMass Lowell Performance Insights
- The River Hawks have a -308 scoring differential, falling short by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 52.3 points per game, 350th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.7 per contest to rank 221st in college basketball.
- In conference action, UMass Lowell is putting up more points (53.1 per game) than it is overall (52.3) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the River Hawks are scoring 0.4 fewer points per game at home (52.1) than away (52.5).
- UMass Lowell allows 62.3 points per game at home, and 69.5 on the road.
- While the River Hawks are putting up 52.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, producing 53.3 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.