Boston College vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game that pits the Louisville Cardinals (19-9) against the Boston College Eagles (14-15) at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Eagles enter this matchup on the heels of a 75-64 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Boston College vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Boston College vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 72, Boston College 63
Boston College Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles beat the No. 24 Florida State Seminoles in a 77-71 win on January 8, which was their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Eagles are 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins, but also tied for the second-most losses.
- Boston College has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.
- The Eagles have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 24) on January 5
- 74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 110) on January 29
- 90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on December 4
- 73-64 at home over Providence (No. 136) on November 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Boston College Performance Insights
- The Eagles average 66.2 points per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per outing (246th in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, Boston College puts up fewer points per contest (62.3) than its season average (66.2).
- The Eagles post 68.8 points per game at home, compared to 62.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Boston College is allowing 64.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 73.5.
- The Eagles' offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, racking up 58.8 points a contest compared to the 66.2 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.