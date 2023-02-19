Sunday's game that pits the Louisville Cardinals (19-9) against the Boston College Eagles (14-15) at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Eagles enter this matchup on the heels of a 75-64 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Boston College vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston College vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 72, Boston College 63

Boston College Schedule Analysis

The Eagles beat the No. 24 Florida State Seminoles in a 77-71 win on January 8, which was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Eagles are 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins, but also tied for the second-most losses.

Boston College has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

The Eagles have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Boston College 2022-23 Best Wins

79-71 on the road over NC State (No. 24) on January 5

74-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on December 18

74-60 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 110) on January 29

90-80 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on December 4

73-64 at home over Providence (No. 136) on November 20

Boston College Performance Insights