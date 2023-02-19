How to Watch the Boston College vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston College Eagles (14-15) will be looking to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.
Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACCN
Boston College vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up 7.2 more points per game (74) than the Eagles allow (66.8).
- When Louisville allows fewer than 66.2 points, it is 10-3.
- When it scores more than 66.8 points, Louisville is 16-4.
- The 66.2 points per game the Eagles average are only 1.5 more points than the Cardinals give up (64.7).
- Boston College is 12-4 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
- Boston College is 13-9 when it allows fewer than 74 points.
- The Eagles shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Cardinals allow defensively.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Duke
|L 68-27
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/12/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 73-55
|Carmichael Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 75-64
|Petersen Events Center
|2/19/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/26/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
