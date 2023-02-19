The Boston College Eagles (14-15) will be looking to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Boston College vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up 7.2 more points per game (74) than the Eagles allow (66.8).

When Louisville allows fewer than 66.2 points, it is 10-3.

When it scores more than 66.8 points, Louisville is 16-4.

The 66.2 points per game the Eagles average are only 1.5 more points than the Cardinals give up (64.7).

Boston College is 12-4 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Boston College is 13-9 when it allows fewer than 74 points.

The Eagles shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Cardinals allow defensively.

Boston College Schedule