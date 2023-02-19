The Boston College Eagles (14-15) will be looking to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Boston College vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals put up 7.2 more points per game (74) than the Eagles allow (66.8).
  • When Louisville allows fewer than 66.2 points, it is 10-3.
  • When it scores more than 66.8 points, Louisville is 16-4.
  • The 66.2 points per game the Eagles average are only 1.5 more points than the Cardinals give up (64.7).
  • Boston College is 12-4 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
  • Boston College is 13-9 when it allows fewer than 74 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Cardinals allow defensively.

Boston College Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 Duke L 68-27 Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/12/2023 @ North Carolina L 73-55 Carmichael Arena
2/16/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 75-64 Petersen Events Center
2/19/2023 Louisville - Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/26/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

