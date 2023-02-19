Sunday's game features the Northeastern Huskies (13-11) and the Hofstra Pride (9-15) facing off at Cabot Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-54 victory for heavily favored Northeastern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Huskies are coming off of a 71-64 win against Drexel in their last game on Friday.

Northeastern vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Northeastern vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 70, Hofstra 54

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

Against the Harvard Crimson, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Huskies picked up their best win of the season on December 5, a 73-64 home victory.

Northeastern has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

The Huskies have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (six).

Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 115) on November 7

71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 120) on February 17

68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 155) on February 9

71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 217) on January 1

75-70 at home over Monmouth (No. 252) on January 29

Northeastern Performance Insights