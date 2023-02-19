Northeastern vs. Hofstra Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the Northeastern Huskies (13-11) and the Hofstra Pride (9-15) facing off at Cabot Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-54 victory for heavily favored Northeastern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Huskies are coming off of a 71-64 win against Drexel in their last game on Friday.
Northeastern vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
Northeastern vs. Hofstra Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 70, Hofstra 54
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- Against the Harvard Crimson, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Huskies picked up their best win of the season on December 5, a 73-64 home victory.
- Northeastern has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).
- The Huskies have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (six).
Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 115) on November 7
- 71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 120) on February 17
- 68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 155) on February 9
- 71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 217) on January 1
- 75-70 at home over Monmouth (No. 252) on January 29
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +33 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.1 points per game (199th in college basketball) and allow 62.8 per outing (137th in college basketball).
- With 68.3 points per game in CAA games, Northeastern is scoring 4.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (64.1 PPG).
- Offensively the Huskies have played better in home games this year, averaging 68.4 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game away from home.
- Northeastern cedes 63.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 62.6 away from home.
- The Huskies have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 67.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.5 points more than the 64.1 they've scored this season.
