How to Watch the Northeastern vs. Hofstra Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Hofstra Pride (9-15) travel to face the Northeastern Huskies (13-11) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
Northeastern vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison
- The Pride's 58.1 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 62.8 the Huskies allow.
- Hofstra is 8-6 when giving up fewer than 64.1 points.
- Hofstra is 5-3 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
- The Huskies put up 64.1 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 63 the Pride give up.
- Northeastern has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 63 points.
- Northeastern's record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 58.1 points.
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 68-63
|Cabot Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Hampton
|W 72-67
|Hampton Convocation Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Drexel
|W 71-64
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|2/19/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Cabot Center
|2/24/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cabot Center
|2/26/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Cabot Center
