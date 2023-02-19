The Hofstra Pride (9-15) travel to face the Northeastern Huskies (13-11) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Northeastern vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison

  • The Pride's 58.1 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 62.8 the Huskies allow.
  • Hofstra is 8-6 when giving up fewer than 64.1 points.
  • Hofstra is 5-3 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
  • The Huskies put up 64.1 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 63 the Pride give up.
  • Northeastern has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 63 points.
  • Northeastern's record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 58.1 points.

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 Stony Brook W 68-63 Cabot Center
2/12/2023 @ Hampton W 72-67 Hampton Convocation Center
2/17/2023 @ Drexel W 71-64 Daskalakis Athletic Center
2/19/2023 Hofstra - Cabot Center
2/24/2023 Delaware - Cabot Center
2/26/2023 Hampton - Cabot Center

