The Hofstra Pride (9-15) travel to face the Northeastern Huskies (13-11) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Northeastern vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison

The Pride's 58.1 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 62.8 the Huskies allow.

Hofstra is 8-6 when giving up fewer than 64.1 points.

Hofstra is 5-3 when it scores more than 62.8 points.

The Huskies put up 64.1 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 63 the Pride give up.

Northeastern has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 63 points.

Northeastern's record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 58.1 points.

Northeastern Schedule