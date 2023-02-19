Sunday's game between the UMass Minutewomen (22-4) and Davidson Wildcats (12-13) squaring off at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 74-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.

Their last time out, the Minutewomen won on Thursday 78-57 against Rhode Island.

UMass vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

UMass vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 74, Davidson 57

UMass Schedule Analysis

The Minutewomen's best win this season came in a 100-83 victory on November 25 over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.

The Minutewomen have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

The Minutewomen have eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

UMass 2022-23 Best Wins

78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 62) on February 16

77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on November 18

58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 85) on January 14

73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 90) on February 1

66-57 on the road over Fordham (No. 93) on January 18

UMass Performance Insights