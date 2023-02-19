UMass vs. Davidson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunday's game between the UMass Minutewomen (22-4) and Davidson Wildcats (12-13) squaring off at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 74-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.
Their last time out, the Minutewomen won on Thursday 78-57 against Rhode Island.
UMass vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
UMass vs. Davidson Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 74, Davidson 57
UMass Schedule Analysis
- The Minutewomen's best win this season came in a 100-83 victory on November 25 over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.
- The Minutewomen have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
- The Minutewomen have eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
UMass 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 62) on February 16
- 77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on November 18
- 58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 85) on January 14
- 73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 90) on February 1
- 66-57 on the road over Fordham (No. 93) on January 18
UMass Performance Insights
- The Minutewomen are outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.7 points per game (34th in college basketball) and give up 62 per outing (114th in college basketball).
- UMass is scoring 74 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 1.7 fewer points per game than its overall average (75.7).
- On offense, the Minutewomen post 73.3 points per game in home games, compared to 76.8 points per game away from home.
- UMass is allowing the same number of points in home games and when playing on the road (60.8) this season.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Minutewomen have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 74.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 75.7 they've put up over the course of this season.
