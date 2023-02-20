The Boston Bruins (42-8-5, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (27-24-4) at TD Garden. The contest on Monday, February 20 begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS.

Bruins vs. Senators Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS

ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-280) Senators (+235) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 45 times this season, and have gone 36-9 in those games.

Boston has gone 8-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -280 or shorter (88.9% win percentage).

The Bruins have a 73.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 23 of 55 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Bruins vs. Senators Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 205 (2nd) Goals 169 (22nd) 114 (1st) Goals Allowed 176 (18th) 46 (6th) Power Play Goals 54 (2nd) 26 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 37 (17th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bruins with DraftKings.

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over three times.

The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 5.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins offense's 205 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in NHL action, giving up 114 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+91) leads the NHL this season .

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.