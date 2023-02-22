Boston University vs. Army Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Boston University Terriers (20-6) and the Army Black Knights (12-13) facing off at Case Gym in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-54 victory for heavily favored Boston University according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Terriers claimed a 66-57 victory against Bucknell.
Boston University vs. Army Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
Boston University vs. Army Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 71, Army 54
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Terriers beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 66-59 on February 15.
- Boston University has 18 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 207) on January 28
- 68-47 at home over Bucknell (No. 229) on January 2
- 66-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 229) on February 18
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 236) on January 11
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 236) on January 25
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers have a +320 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.7 points per game to rank 115th in college basketball and are allowing 56.4 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Boston University scores more points per contest (71.5) than its overall average (68.7).
- Offensively the Terriers have performed better at home this year, scoring 74.5 points per game, compared to 62.9 per game away from home.
- Boston University is surrendering 57.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 55.1.
- The Terriers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 73.1 points per contest compared to the 68.7 they've averaged this season.
