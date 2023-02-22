Wednesday's contest features the Boston University Terriers (20-6) and the Army Black Knights (12-13) facing off at Case Gym in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-54 victory for heavily favored Boston University according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Terriers claimed a 66-57 victory against Bucknell.

Boston University vs. Army Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston University vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 71, Army 54

Boston University Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Terriers beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 66-59 on February 15.

Boston University has 18 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 207) on January 28

68-47 at home over Bucknell (No. 229) on January 2

66-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 229) on February 18

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 236) on January 11

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 236) on January 25

Boston University Performance Insights