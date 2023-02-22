Wednesday's contest features the Holy Cross Crusaders (18-8) and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-17) matching up at Hart Recreation Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 66-51 victory for heavily favored Holy Cross according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Crusaders dropped their most recent matchup 60-56 against Colgate on Saturday.

Holy Cross vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Holy Cross vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 66, Loyola (MD) 51

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders' best victory this season came against the Northeastern Huskies, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 154) in our computer rankings. The Crusaders brought home the 60-55 win on the road on December 3.

Holy Cross has 13 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 207) on January 11

69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 229) on January 21

62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 229) on December 30

59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 237) on January 18

60-45 on the road over Brown (No. 238) on November 30

Holy Cross Performance Insights