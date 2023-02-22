Wednesday's contest features the Holy Cross Crusaders (18-8) and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-17) matching up at Hart Recreation Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 66-51 victory for heavily favored Holy Cross according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Crusaders dropped their most recent matchup 60-56 against Colgate on Saturday.

Holy Cross vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Holy Cross vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Holy Cross 66, Loyola (MD) 51

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

  • The Crusaders' best victory this season came against the Northeastern Huskies, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 154) in our computer rankings. The Crusaders brought home the 60-55 win on the road on December 3.
  • Holy Cross has 13 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 207) on January 11
  • 69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 229) on January 21
  • 62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 229) on December 30
  • 59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 237) on January 18
  • 60-45 on the road over Brown (No. 238) on November 30

Holy Cross Performance Insights

  • The Crusaders average 61.2 points per game (257th in college basketball) while allowing 55.2 per contest (18th in college basketball). They have a +156 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.
  • Offensively, Holy Cross is putting up 63.2 points per game this year in conference games. As a comparison, its season average (61.2 points per game) is 2 PPG lower.
  • Offensively the Crusaders have been worse at home this season, posting 60.9 points per game, compared to 61.4 per game in away games.
  • Holy Cross is surrendering 57.2 points per game this season at home, which is 3.5 more points than it is allowing away from home (53.7).
  • On offense, the Crusaders have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 65.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 61.2 they've put up over the course of this year.

