Holy Cross vs. Loyola (MD) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Holy Cross Crusaders (18-8) and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-17) matching up at Hart Recreation Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 66-51 victory for heavily favored Holy Cross according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Crusaders dropped their most recent matchup 60-56 against Colgate on Saturday.
Holy Cross vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Holy Cross vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Holy Cross 66, Loyola (MD) 51
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- The Crusaders' best victory this season came against the Northeastern Huskies, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 154) in our computer rankings. The Crusaders brought home the 60-55 win on the road on December 3.
- Holy Cross has 13 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 207) on January 11
- 69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 229) on January 21
- 62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 229) on December 30
- 59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 237) on January 18
- 60-45 on the road over Brown (No. 238) on November 30
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders average 61.2 points per game (257th in college basketball) while allowing 55.2 per contest (18th in college basketball). They have a +156 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.
- Offensively, Holy Cross is putting up 63.2 points per game this year in conference games. As a comparison, its season average (61.2 points per game) is 2 PPG lower.
- Offensively the Crusaders have been worse at home this season, posting 60.9 points per game, compared to 61.4 per game in away games.
- Holy Cross is surrendering 57.2 points per game this season at home, which is 3.5 more points than it is allowing away from home (53.7).
- On offense, the Crusaders have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 65.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 61.2 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.