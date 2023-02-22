Wednesday's contest between the UMBC Retrievers (13-13) and UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-21) squaring off at Costello Athletic Center has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Retrievers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

Their last time out, the River Hawks won on Saturday 62-55 against Binghamton.

UMass Lowell vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

UMass Lowell vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMBC 63, UMass Lowell 60

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the River Hawks defeated the Binghamton Bearcats 62-55 on February 18.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UMass Lowell is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UMass Lowell is 3-10 (.231%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

UMass Lowell 2022-23 Best Wins

76-63 on the road over Bryant (No. 342) on January 22

60-47 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 344) on December 7

UMass Lowell Performance Insights