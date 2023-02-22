UMass Lowell vs. UMBC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the UMBC Retrievers (13-13) and UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-21) squaring off at Costello Athletic Center has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Retrievers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
Their last time out, the River Hawks won on Saturday 62-55 against Binghamton.
UMass Lowell vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UMass Lowell vs. UMBC Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMBC 63, UMass Lowell 60
UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the River Hawks defeated the Binghamton Bearcats 62-55 on February 18.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UMass Lowell is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UMass Lowell is 3-10 (.231%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.
UMass Lowell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-63 on the road over Bryant (No. 342) on January 22
- 60-47 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 344) on December 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UMass Lowell Performance Insights
- The River Hawks have a -301 scoring differential, falling short by 12.6 points per game. They're putting up 52.7 points per game to rank 348th in college basketball and are giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 211th in college basketball.
- Offensively, UMass Lowell is scoring 53.7 points per game this year in conference games. To compare, its season average (52.7 points per game) is 1 PPG lower.
- In home games, the River Hawks are scoring 1.2 fewer points per game (52.1) than they are in road games (53.3).
- In 2022-23, UMass Lowell is allowing 62.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 68.3.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the River Hawks have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 55.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 52.7 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.