UMass vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the UMass Minutewomen (23-4) and the Saint Louis Billikens (12-17) clashing at Chaifetz Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-64 victory for heavily favored UMass according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Minutewomen are coming off of a 78-64 win over Davidson in their last outing on Sunday.
UMass vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
UMass vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 75, Saint Louis 64
UMass Schedule Analysis
- Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Minutewomen secured their best win of the season on November 25, a 100-83 victory.
- The Minutewomen have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
- UMass has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
UMass 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 68) on February 16
- 77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on November 18
- 58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 87) on January 14
- 73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on February 1
- 80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 99) on February 8
UMass Performance Insights
- The Minutewomen have a +368 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. They're putting up 75.7 points per game, 34th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.1 per contest to rank 119th in college basketball.
- In A-10 action, UMass has averaged 1.4 fewer points (74.3) than overall (75.7) in 2022-23.
- The Minutewomen average 73.6 points per game at home, and 76.8 on the road.
- UMass is allowing more points at home (61.1 per game) than on the road (60.8).
- While the Minutewomen are scoring 75.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, amassing 76.4 a contest.
