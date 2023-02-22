Wednesday's contest features the UMass Minutewomen (23-4) and the Saint Louis Billikens (12-17) clashing at Chaifetz Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-64 victory for heavily favored UMass according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Minutewomen are coming off of a 78-64 win over Davidson in their last outing on Sunday.

UMass vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

UMass vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 75, Saint Louis 64

UMass Schedule Analysis

Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Minutewomen secured their best win of the season on November 25, a 100-83 victory.

The Minutewomen have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

UMass has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

UMass 2022-23 Best Wins

78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 68) on February 16

77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on November 18

58-56 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 87) on January 14

73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on February 1

80-79 at home over Fordham (No. 99) on February 8

UMass Performance Insights