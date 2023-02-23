Marcus Smart will take the court for the Boston Celtics on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

In his last action, a 127-109 win over the Pistons, Smart had nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Let's look at Smart's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.1 9.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.2 Assists 6.5 7.1 6.4 PRA 20.5 21.7 20.5 PR 14.5 14.6 14.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.4 per contest.

He's put up 5.3 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Pacers are the 22nd-best defensive team in the league, giving up 117.1 points per game.

The Pacers are the 26th-ranked team in the league, allowing 45.6 rebounds per game.

The Pacers concede 26.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

The Pacers are the 19th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/1/2022 34 12 2 5 2 0 1 2/27/2022 35 13 3 7 1 0 0 1/10/2022 23 11 3 1 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.