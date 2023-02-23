Thursday's contest at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has the Merrimack Warriors (12-14) squaring off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-18) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-62 victory for Merrimack, so expect a tight matchup.

The Warriors enter this matchup on the heels of a 73-66 victory against Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 64, Cent. Conn. St. 62

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

The Warriors' signature win this season came in a 65-56 victory over the Colgate Raiders on November 27.

Merrimack has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins

73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 269) on February 18

66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 269) on January 19

69-67 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 345) on January 26

78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 346) on February 9

80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 346) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Merrimack Performance Insights