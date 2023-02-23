Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has the Merrimack Warriors (12-14) squaring off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-18) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-62 victory for Merrimack, so expect a tight matchup.
The Warriors enter this matchup on the heels of a 73-66 victory against Sacred Heart on Saturday.
Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut
Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction
- Prediction: Merrimack 64, Cent. Conn. St. 62
Merrimack Schedule Analysis
- The Warriors' signature win this season came in a 65-56 victory over the Colgate Raiders on November 27.
- Merrimack has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.
Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-66 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 269) on February 18
- 66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 269) on January 19
- 69-67 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 345) on January 26
- 78-71 on the road over Stonehill (No. 346) on February 9
- 80-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 346) on January 14
Merrimack Performance Insights
- The Warriors have a -138 scoring differential, falling short by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 61.6 points per game, 253rd in college basketball, and are allowing 66.9 per contest to rank 247th in college basketball.
- Merrimack scores more in conference play (66.3 points per game) than overall (61.6).
- At home the Warriors are putting up 63.9 points per game, 4.7 more than they are averaging on the road (59.2).
- In 2022-23 Merrimack is giving up 4.2 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (69.0).
- While the Warriors are scoring 61.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 69.9 a contest.
