Harvard vs. Princeton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Princeton Tigers (19-5) and the Harvard Crimson (15-9) facing off at Jadwin Gymnasium (on February 24) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-59 win for Princeton.
The Crimson are coming off of an 86-59 victory over Cornell in their most recent game on Saturday.
Harvard vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
Harvard vs. Princeton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Princeton 69, Harvard 59
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson's best win of the season came in a 67-59 victory on December 31 over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Harvard is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 68) on November 7
- 84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 98) on January 28
- 68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 102) on November 10
- 73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on December 21
- 84-56 at home over Maine (No. 199) on December 18
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game (posting 71.7 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and giving up 64.7 per contest, 187th in college basketball) and have a +167 scoring differential.
- In Ivy League games, Harvard has averaged 0.1 more points (71.8) than overall (71.7) in 2022-23.
- The Crimson are putting up more points at home (76.8 per game) than away (68.6).
- Harvard gives up 63.6 points per game at home, and 60.7 away.
- While the Crimson are posting 71.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 70.5 points per contest.
