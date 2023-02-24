Friday's game features the Princeton Tigers (19-5) and the Harvard Crimson (15-9) facing off at Jadwin Gymnasium (on February 24) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-59 win for Princeton.

The Crimson are coming off of an 86-59 victory over Cornell in their most recent game on Saturday.

Harvard vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Harvard vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 69, Harvard 59

Harvard Schedule Analysis

The Crimson's best win of the season came in a 67-59 victory on December 31 over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Harvard is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 68) on November 7

84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 98) on January 28

68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 102) on November 10

73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on December 21

84-56 at home over Maine (No. 199) on December 18

Harvard Performance Insights