Friday's game between the Northeastern Huskies (14-11) and the Delaware Blue Hens (14-11) at Cabot Center has a projected final score of 67-61 based on our computer prediction, with Northeastern taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 24.

The Huskies took care of business in their last game 59-52 against Hofstra on Sunday.

Northeastern vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northeastern vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 67, Delaware 61

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

On December 5, the Huskies registered their signature win of the season, a 73-64 victory over the Harvard Crimson, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Northeastern is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on November 7

71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 117) on February 17

68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 146) on February 9

71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 216) on January 1

72-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 240) on February 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northeastern Performance Insights