Northeastern vs. Delaware Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Northeastern Huskies (14-11) and the Delaware Blue Hens (14-11) at Cabot Center has a projected final score of 67-61 based on our computer prediction, with Northeastern taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 24.
The Huskies took care of business in their last game 59-52 against Hofstra on Sunday.
Northeastern vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northeastern vs. Delaware Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 67, Delaware 61
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- On December 5, the Huskies registered their signature win of the season, a 73-64 victory over the Harvard Crimson, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Northeastern is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 113) on November 7
- 71-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 117) on February 17
- 68-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 146) on February 9
- 71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 216) on January 1
- 72-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 240) on February 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.6 points per game. They're putting up 63.9 points per game to rank 207th in college basketball and are giving up 62.3 per contest to rank 125th in college basketball.
- Northeastern's offense has been better in CAA games this year, posting 67.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.9 PPG.
- The Huskies are putting up 67.5 points per game this season at home, which is 3.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (64.3).
- In 2022-23, Northeastern is ceding 62.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 62.6.
- The Huskies' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 67.2 points per contest compared to the 63.9 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.