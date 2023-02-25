Saturday's contest features the Boston University Terriers (21-6) and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-12) matching up at Stabler Arena (on February 25) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-63 victory for Boston University, who is slightly favored based on our model.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Terriers claimed a 77-70 victory against Army.

Boston University vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Boston University vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 68, Lehigh 63

Boston University Schedule Analysis

On February 15, the Terriers captured their signature win of the season, a 66-59 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 186) in our computer rankings.

Boston University has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (19).

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 207) on January 28

66-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 229) on February 18

68-47 at home over Bucknell (No. 229) on January 2

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 237) on January 25

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 237) on January 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Boston University Performance Insights