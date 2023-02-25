Boston University vs. Lehigh Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Boston University Terriers (21-6) and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-12) matching up at Stabler Arena (on February 25) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-63 victory for Boston University, who is slightly favored based on our model.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Terriers claimed a 77-70 victory against Army.
Boston University vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Boston University vs. Lehigh Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 68, Lehigh 63
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- On February 15, the Terriers captured their signature win of the season, a 66-59 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 186) in our computer rankings.
- Boston University has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (19).
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 207) on January 28
- 66-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 229) on February 18
- 68-47 at home over Bucknell (No. 229) on January 2
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 237) on January 25
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 237) on January 11
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers are outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game, with a +327 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.0 points per game (106th in college basketball) and give up 56.9 per contest (29th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Boston University is putting up more points (71.8 per game) than it is overall (69.0) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Terriers score 74.7 points per game. Away, they average 62.9.
- Boston University is allowing more points at home (58.6 per game) than away (55.1).
- The Terriers are averaging 74.0 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 5.0 more than their average for the season (69.0).
