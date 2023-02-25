Saturday's game that pits the Holy Cross Crusaders (19-8) versus the Army Black Knights (12-14) at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 64-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Holy Cross, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on February 25.

The Crusaders came out on top in their most recent outing 59-51 against Loyola (MD) on Wednesday.

Holy Cross vs. Army Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Holy Cross vs. Army Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Holy Cross 64, Army 58

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

  • The Crusaders took down the Northeastern Huskies in a 60-55 win on December 3. It was their best win of the season.
  • Holy Cross has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on January 11
  • 59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 231) on January 18
  • 69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 238) on January 21
  • 62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 238) on December 30
  • 60-45 on the road over Brown (No. 239) on November 30

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Holy Cross Performance Insights

  • The Crusaders' +164 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.1 points per game (260th in college basketball) while giving up 55.0 per contest (16th in college basketball).
  • Holy Cross scores more in conference play (62.9 points per game) than overall (61.1).
  • The Crusaders average 60.8 points per game at home, and 61.4 away.
  • In 2022-23 Holy Cross is conceding 3.0 more points per game at home (56.7) than away (53.7).
  • The Crusaders have played better offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 64.5 points per contest, 3.4 more than their season average of 61.1.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.