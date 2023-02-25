Saturday's game that pits the Holy Cross Crusaders (19-8) versus the Army Black Knights (12-14) at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 64-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Holy Cross, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on February 25.

The Crusaders came out on top in their most recent outing 59-51 against Loyola (MD) on Wednesday.

Holy Cross vs. Army Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Holy Cross vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 64, Army 58

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders took down the Northeastern Huskies in a 60-55 win on December 3. It was their best win of the season.

Holy Cross has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on January 11

59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 231) on January 18

69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 238) on January 21

62-45 on the road over Bucknell (No. 238) on December 30

60-45 on the road over Brown (No. 239) on November 30

Holy Cross Performance Insights