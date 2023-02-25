Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Tatum, in his last time out, had 31 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 142-138 win over the Pacers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Tatum's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.6 28.8 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 9.1 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.3 PRA 41.5 43.9 43.2 PR 37.5 39.3 37.9 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

Tatum is responsible for attempting 22.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.5 per game.

He's attempted 9.4 threes per game, or 20.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's Celtics average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 100.2 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 110.4 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, giving up 23.8 per game.

The 76ers give up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.