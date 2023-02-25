Malcolm Brogdon and his Boston Celtics teammates will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 142-138 win against the Pacers, Brogdon had 24 points, seven assists and two steals.

Below, we break down Brogdon's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.9 17.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.8 4.3 PRA 20.5 22.9 25.2 PR 17.5 19.1 20.9 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.6



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Malcolm Brogdon has made 5.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.5% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brogdon's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 110.4 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

The 76ers concede 23.8 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are second in the NBA, allowing 11.1 makes per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 35 19 5 3 2 0 0 10/18/2022 24 16 2 4 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.